China cuts bank reserve requirement to spur economy amid trade war

China's central bank said Friday it is cutting the amount of cash that large banks must hold as reserves, to ease credit and boost economic growth given the negative impact of an ongoing trade war with the United States.

The People's Bank of China said the reserve requirement ratio will be lowered by 1.0 percentage point, with the stimulus going into effect later this month. It is the first cut since October last year and the fifth in a year.

The ratio for large lenders will be cut from 14.5 percent now to 13.5 percent.

The bank said in a statement that the measure will release 1.5 trillion yuan (about $218 billion) of liquidity into the market.

China's economy grew at an annualized rate of 6.5 percent in the July-September period of 2018. The pace of expansion was the weakest since the January-March period in 2009. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 25 percent last year.

If U.S.-China trade tensions are prolonged, the economy is set to face significant downward pressure as weakening consumer and business sentiment could weigh on household spending and investment at home.