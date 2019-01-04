Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Expecting Their Fourth Child Via Surrogate

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian at the Time 100 Gala

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are expanding their family and are expecting their fourth child together via surrogate. According to a source that is close with the couple, the rapper and reality star had been thinking and discussing their plans for expanding their family over the past year. “Kim and Kanye started talking about […]

