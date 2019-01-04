NCAA Basketball Tickets: Gonzaga Vs. North Carolina (Dec. 15) – Venue & More [TICKET INFO]

North Carolina Tar Heels win NCAA mens' basketball tournament vs Gonzaga

Attention, all NCAA basketball fans! The Gonzaga Bulldogs will visit the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday night, and tickets are still available online.

UNC Vs. Gonzaga Basketball Tickets (Dec. 15)

This will be a rematch of the 2017 Final Four Championship Game, which saw UNC beat fellow No. 1 seed Gonzaga 71-65. South Carolina and Oregon had also reached the Final Four that year.

This year, Gonzaga (9-1) is fourth in the West Coast Conference. The No. 4 Bulldogs’ only loss came in their most recent game against No. 3 Tennessee on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Tar Heels (7-2) are first in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Tickets to Saturday’s game at Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina — which will start at 7 p.m. EST — are available for sale on StubHub and start at $47.50.

NCAA basketball may have drawn headlines in recent months due to FBI investigations into some college programs’ illegal recruiting tactics, but the sport remains beloved by many fans. In October, a jury in New York found three defendants accused in a major NCAA pay-for-play scandal guilty: James Gatto, a former Adidas employee, a lawyer and former Adidas consultant named Merl Code and Christian Dawkins, a former runner for NBA agents. The trio was found guilty on felony charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud after a three-week criminal trial in federal court in New York.

The Daniel Patrick Moynihan federal courthouse saw a deliberation of over 19 hours, and the monumental case of corruption concluded with a verdict of guilty for seven charges.