Eurail has slashed prices and streamlined passes as part of new overhaul

Train travel company Eurail has made a slew of changes to its European rail pass system including the addition of new countries, the launch of a new senior discount and the slashing of prices.

Meant to streamline travel options, with the new offer train hoppers now have three types of passes to choose from: Eurail Global Pass, which offers access to 31 different countries; the Eurail One Country Pass, which allows unlimited travel in a single country; and the Greek Islands Pass, enabling travelers to explore up to 53 different Greek islands.

As of this year, Global Pass fares have also been permanently reduced by up to 37 percent, while cheaper pricing has also been introduced for the One Country and Greek Islands passes.

While the passes are popular among college-aged backpackers, Eurail is hoping to lure older, intrepid globetrotters with a senior discount: Pass holders 60 and older can save 10 percent.

Youth discounts are also available, while children under the age of 11 travel free.

New destinations in the Global Pass this year also include Great Britain, Lithuania and Macedonia. New routes this year in the Czech Republic have likewise been added.