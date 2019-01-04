U.S. creates 312,000 jobs in Dec., jobless rate up to 3.9%

The U.S. economy generated a larger-than-expected 312,000 nonfarm jobs in December, but the unemployment rate rose 0.2 percentage point from November to 3.9 percent, the Labor Department said Friday.

Growth in nonfarm payrolls overshot the market consensus of an increase of 177,000.

The department revised upward the nonfarm payrolls growth reported for October from 237,000 to 274,000. The November figure was also up from 155,000 to 176,000.

In December, private industry generated 301,000 jobs, while the government added 11,000 jobs, according to the department.

Payrolls in the goods-producing sector rose by 74,000, while the private service sector added 227,000 jobs.

Hourly pay in the private sector, a key factor behind consumer spending, averaged $27.48, up from $27.37 the previous month.