Daryl Dragon, Half Of 70’s Pop Duo The Captain And Tennille, Dead At 76

Daryl Dragon, Half Of The Captain And Tennille's, Dead At 76

On Wednesday, the cap-wearing “Captain,” Daryl Dragon of the popular 70s’ duo The Captain & Tennille, died at the age of 76. According to Dragon’s publicist, Harlan Boll, Dragon passed away due to renal failure at a hospice in Prescott, Arizona, with his longtime musical partner and ex-wife, Toni Tennille, by his side. “He was a brilliant […]