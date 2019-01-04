On Wednesday, the cap-wearing “Captain,” Daryl Dragon of the popular 70s’ duo The Captain & Tennille, died at the age of 76. According to Dragon’s publicist, Harlan Boll, Dragon passed away due to renal failure at a hospice in Prescott, Arizona, with his longtime musical partner and ex-wife, Toni Tennille, by his side. “He was a brilliant […]
Daryl Dragon, Half Of 70’s Pop Duo The Captain And Tennille, Dead At 76
©Uinterview Inc.
Uinterview app
Uinterview's iPhone / Android app offers the latest pop culture news and videos