Chrissy Teigen has always been very unafraid to say what she thinks, and her remarks on New Year’s Eve 2018 were no exception. On NBC’s broadcast Monday night, the 33-year-old model and cookbook author shocked people when she started discussing vaginal steaming with co-host Carson Daly. “Classical vaginal steaming… yeah, I like to steam my vag,” said […]
Chrissy Teigen Talked About Vaginal Steaming On New Year’s Eve, Twitter Users Reacted Angrily [VIDEO]
