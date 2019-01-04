Record $3.1 million paid in New Year's tuna auction at Japan's new market

Bidding on tuna at Tokyo's fish market (pictured October 2018 at its reopening) stopped at at a whopping 333.6 million yen for an enormous 278-kilogramme (612-pound) fish

Tokyo (AFP) - A record $3.1 million was paid for a giant tuna on Saturday as Tokyo's new fish market, which replaced the world-famous Tsukiji late last year, held its first pre-dawn New Year's auction.

Bidding stopped at a whopping 333.6 million yen for the enormous 278-kilogramme (612-pound) fish -- an endangered species -- that was caught off Japan's northern coast.

Sushi entrepreneur Kiyoshi Kimura paid the top price, which doubled the previous record of 155 million paid in 2013.

"I bought a good tuna," the self-styled "Tuna King" said after the auction.

"The price was higher than originally thought," he added.

Tsukiji -- the world's biggest fish market and a popular tourist attraction in an area packed with restaurants and shops -- moved in October to Toyosu, a former gas plant a bit further east.

Tsukiji, which opened in 1935, was best known for its pre-dawn daily auctions of tuna, caught from all corners of the ocean, for use by everyone from top Michelin-star sushi chefs to ordinary grocery stores.

Especially at the first auction of the new year, wholesalers and sushi tycoons have been known to pay eye-watering prices for the biggest and best fish.