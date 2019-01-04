U.S. stocks rally after strong jobs data, Fed chief comments

Wall Street roared back Friday after strong U.S. jobs data and an indication that the Federal Reserve will be flexible with interest-rate policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average of 30 blue chips gained 746.94 points, or 3.29 percent, to end at 23,433.16 a day after being down about 660 points on weak economic data and a sales warning from Apple Inc.

The broader S&P 500 closed up 84.05 points, or 3.43 percent, at 2,531.94, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index rose 275.35 points, or 4.26 percent, to close at 6,738.86.

U.S. stocks opened sharply up as better-than-expected nonfarm hiring in December improved investor sentiment. The Labor Department said Friday that the U.S. economy generated 312,000 nonfarm jobs in the month, against the market consensus of a rise of 177,000.

The gains ratcheted up further after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank is "prepared to adjust policy quickly and flexibly" if necessary, remarks that sounded more cautious than before in regard to the pace of interest rate hikes.