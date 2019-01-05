Fed chief says may pause rate hikes depending on economic developments

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated Friday the U.S. central bank may not raise interest rates further depending on how the economy evolves.

"We will be prepared to adjust policy quickly and flexibly and use all of our tools to support the economy should that be appropriate," Powell said in a panel in Atlanta, suggesting the Fed is not on a fixed path to raise borrowing costs.

In the last policy meeting in December, Fed policymakers penciled in two rate increases in 2019 after the central bank lifted rates four times in 2018.

"We're always prepared to shift the stance of our policy and to shift it significantly if necessary," Powell said.

U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized the Fed for raising rates too fast. Similarly, White House officials have described the Fed as the biggest threat to U.S. economic growth.

Markets have been sluggish in recent weeks amid concerns about a slowing global economy, a tariff war between the United States and China, as well as the latest U.S. interest rate hike in December.

"There is no preset path for policy," Powell said. "Particularly with the muted inflation readings that we've seen coming in, we will be patient as we watch to see how the economy evolves."