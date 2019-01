The following are the headlines of top stories carried by major Japanese newspapers in their Saturday evening editions:

-- Dow surges 740 pts, market volatile with eye on U.S. monetary policy (Asahi)

-- Tuna fetches record 333.6 mil. yen at new market's New Year auction (Mainichi)

-- Tougher gov't monitoring eyed for private universities to prevent unlawful acts (Yomiuri)

-- Fed chief says U.S. central bank may pause rate hikes depending on economic developments (Nikkei)