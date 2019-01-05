Soccer: Inui, Shiotani replace Nakajima, Morita at Asian Cup

Shoya Nakajima and Hidemasa Morita have pulled out of Japan's Asian Cup squad with leg injuries and are being replaced by Takashi Inui and Tsukasa Shiotani, the Japan Football Association announced Saturday.

Nakajima, who plays for Portuguese club Portimonense, has been used as an attacking midfielder by head coach Hajime Moriyasu since after last summer's World Cup. His club has reported that he injured his right calf muscle in a recent game.

Morita, who plays for J-League champions Kawasaki Frontale, hurt his right thigh in practice on Friday.

Inui plays club football for Spain's Real Betis, while Shiotani plays in the United Arab Emirates for El Ain.

Japan, looking for its fifth Asian Cup crown, open their Group F campaign against Turkmenistan on Wednesday. On Jan. 13, Japan play Oman, and finish the group stage on Jan. 17.