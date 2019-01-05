From Bhutan to Napa Valley, here are a few of the hottest hotel openings of 2019

From a high-end property in the 'Happiest Place on Earth' to one of the most highly anticipated hotel restaurant openings of the year, 2019 will see a slew of new additions to the luxury hotel landscape. Here are a few highlights from around the world.

W Dubai, the Palm

One of the most anticipated hotel openings in the region, the millennial-focused W Dubai, the Palm, is poised to become a trendy destination for both visitors and locals alike, thanks to the culinary star power of Italian chef Massimo Bottura. Owner of Osteria Francescana, which topped the World's 50 Best Restaurants ranking 2018, Bottura will helm the hotel's flagship restaurant Torno Subito. The opening marks Bottura's first restaurant in the Middle East. The hotel itself features 350 rooms and suites, a spa and rooftop bar.

Opening January 2019.

Six Senses, Bhutan

Located in the Himalayan Kingdom of Bhutan, Six Senses, Bhutan is made up of five individual lodges designed to reflect the heritage and hospitality of the land known as the Happiest Place on Earth. Scattered in the western and central valleys of Bhutan, the collection of lodges -- Thimphu, Punakha, Gangtey, Bumthang and Paro -- feature 82 guest suites altogether. Amenities and focuses include spa, wellness, healthy eating, and itineraries that emphasize spirituality, self-discovery, culture and nature.

Openings vary for different lodges, starting with Thimphu February 1, 2019.

Rosewood Hong Kong

From the same luxury hotel group that includes legendary properties like The Carlyle in New York and The Hotel de Crillon in Paris comes one of the most anticipated Hong Kong hotel openings of 2019. Located on a stretch of prime real estate along the Victoria Harbour waterfront, the ultra-luxurious hotel features 413 rooms across 27 floors of a multi-use tower. Along with eight restaurants and lounges, amenities include a holistic wellness spa, fitness center and pool, and 186 residences for longer stays.

Opening March 17, 2019 .

Baglioni Resort Maldives

Luxury Italian hotelier Baglioni is adding to its portfolio with a tropical hideaway in the Maldives. A 40-minute hop by seaplane from the capital of Malé, the Baglioni Resort Maldives is set on the island of Maagau in Dhaalu. Of the 96 exclusive villas scattered about the island, the gem is the Presidential Water Villa, spanning 640 square meters and featuring three bedrooms, veranda, dining area, Jacuzzi pool and waterfront views of the sun rising and setting in the Indian Ocean.

Opening April, 1, 2019.

The Hoxton, Chicago

After London, Paris, Amsterdam and Brooklyn, British-based hotel group The Hoxton continues its aggressive expansion with a new opening in Chicago. Located in the city's West Loop neighborhood -- a hotbed of creativity, boutiques, galleries, bars and restaurants -- the Chicago outpost pays tribute to its industrial past with its 182 rooms featuring paneled leather headboards, warehouse-style floor-to-ceiling windows, locally sourced art and mid-century furniture.

Opening Spring 2019.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences, Napa Valley

Gourmands and oenophiles will want to look out for the opening of the new Four Seasons hotel in the American cradle of food and wine country, Napa Valley. Set near the historic town of Calistoga, the resort and residence is surrounded by rows of organic vineyards which specialize in Cabernet Sauvignon grapes. Along with 85 rooms and suites, the property features an on-site winery, fine dining restaurant and spa and two outdoor pools.

Opening Mid-2019