Kevin Hart Encouraged By Ellen DeGeneres To Reconsider Hosting Oscars

©Uinterview Inc.

Kevin Hart Stars In Hyundaii Super Bowl Ad

Kevin Hart appears to have gained a major supporter in talk show host Ellen DeGeneres. During a taping that aired on Friday, DeGeneres pushed for the comedian to reconsider hosting the Oscars. Hart backed down from the role just two days after being named the host after homophobic tweets that were close to a decade old resurfaced. […]

uInterview
Official Website
Facebook
Twitter
App download(iTunes)
App download(Android)

Labels byuInterview.com

Labels

Uinterview app

Uinterview's iPhone / Android app offers the latest pop culture news and videos

Download Now