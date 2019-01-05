Kevin Hart appears to have gained a major supporter in talk show host Ellen DeGeneres. During a taping that aired on Friday, DeGeneres pushed for the comedian to reconsider hosting the Oscars. Hart backed down from the role just two days after being named the host after homophobic tweets that were close to a decade old resurfaced. […]
Kevin Hart Encouraged By Ellen DeGeneres To Reconsider Hosting Oscars
