Rep. Rashida Tlaib Defends Her Trump Comments To “Impeach The Motherf—r”

Rashida Tlaib

“It’s probably exactly how my grandmother, if she was alive, would say it,” the newly sworn in Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) told a Michigan TV station in an interview Friday, defending her explicit comments which garnered pushback from some of her Democratic counterparts, as well as a personal denouncement from the President himself.

Standing beside her children and addressing a group of liberal activists at an event hosted by MoveOn.org near the capital, Tlaib, on Thursday reaffirmed her commitment to impeach President Donald Trump.

“When your son looks at you and says, ‘Momma look, you won, bullies don’t win,’ and I said ‘baby they don’t,’ because we’re going to go in there and we’re gonna impeach the motherfucker,” Tlaib said of Trump at the event.

While there are some House Democrats who haven’t shied away from expressing their desire to impeach the president, many were left speechless at the language their new colleague used to express it.

One such Democrat at odds with Tlaibs comments was newly elected Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) who during an interview Friday with MSNBC’s Joy Reid stated that “I don’t like the language. I wouldn’t use the language… I don’t think it’s any worse then what the president has said. I probably have a generational reaction to it… in any event i’m not in the censorship business.”

During a televised speech in the White House Rose Garden on Friday, the president responded to Tlaib’s comments saying that “you can’t impeach somebody that’s doing a great job, that’s the way I view it.”

Trump later added that because of her comments “she has dishonored herself and dishonored her family.”

Tlaib, however, stood by her words though acknowledging the repercussions of now being seen on national level. “I am very passionate, I grew up in an incredibly beautiful, urban community — the city of Detroit — born and raised,” she said. “We say colorful things in interesting ways, but I tell you, the president of the United States is my focus. The residents back home are my focus.”