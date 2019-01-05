Who is Isan Elba? She’s a lot more than just the 17-year-old daughter of Idris Elba, People‘s 2018 “Sexiest Man Alive.” She was chosen to be this year’s Golden Globes Ambassador. Each year, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group that also runs the award show, chooses one young individual to help a charity of their choosing and […]
Who Is Isan Elba, Idris Elba’s Daughter & Miss Golden Globes 2019?
