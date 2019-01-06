Japanese morning newspaper headlines

The following are the headlines of top stories carried by major Japanese newspapers in their Sunday morning editions:

-- Labor ministry to release names of companies found to apply discretionary labor system illegally (Asahi)

-- Japan Society of Psychiatry and Neurology, affiliate body to launch probe into history of forced sterilization due to mental or other illnesses (Mainichi)

-- Local gov'ts struggling to find heirs to take belongings of people living alone who died in public housing (Yomiuri)

-- Fed chief signals pause of interest rate hikes to quell market commotion (Nikkei)