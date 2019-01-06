Main events scheduled for Monday, Jan. 7

Main events scheduled in Japan for Monday, Jan. 7:
-- 30th anniversary of Emperor Akihito's accession to throne.
-- Departure tax, requiring each passenger to pay 1,000 yen when they leave the country by air or sea, to be introduced.
-- Japan Business Federation, Japan Association of Corporate Executives and Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry to hold joint news conference.
-- Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release data on new motor vehicle sales in Japan for December, whole of 2018 at 2 p.m.
-- Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono to leave for six-day tour of India, Nepal and France.
-- Rwandan President Paul Kagame to visit Japan through Thursday.