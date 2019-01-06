Highlights of Japan-related events scheduled for Jan. 7-13

Highlights of Japan-related events for Jan. 7-13:

Jan. 7 (MON)

-- Government introduces departure tax, requiring each passenger to pay 1,000 yen ($9.2) when they leave Japan by air or sea - Foreigners and Japanese are taxed alike while children under the age of 2 and transit passengers leaving Japan within 24 hours of arrival are exempted.

-- Japan Business Federation, Japan Association of Corporate Executives and Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry hold joint New Year press conference before the management and labor unions begin annual wage talks.

-- 30th anniversary of Emperor Akihito's accession to throne - The 85-year-old emperor will abdicate at the end of April to become the first living Japanese monarch to give up his throne in 200 years. Crown Prince Naruhito will succeed him on May 1, starting another era with a new name, or gengo, in Japan.

Jan. 8 (TUES)

-- CES, one of the world's largest electronics shows, is held in Las Vegas through Jan. 11.

-- 36th birthday of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Jan. 9 (WED)

-- No major events.

Jan. 10 (THURS)

-- Official campaigning starts for Yamanashi gubernatorial election.

-- Cabinet Office releases a benchmark economic index for November - In the previous month, the index of coincident indicators, gauging the current state of economy, sharply rebounded after dropping on natural disasters. Market players are keeping an eye on whether it continues to recover.

-- Okayama District Court hands down a ruling on Takashi Kusuda, chairman of an organization supporting the disabled, over alleged fraud.

Jan. 11 (FRI)

-- Finance Ministry releases preliminary balance of payments statistics for November - Japan logged a current account surplus for the 52nd straight month in October but its size continued to shrink.

-- Japan and France hold a two-plus-two meeting of defense and foreign affairs ministers in Paris - The two countries are expected to agree to deepen their maritime security cooperation.

-- First court hearing for Satoshi Uchida, former executive of Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Inc., is held at the Tokyo District Court over a bribery case under Japan's first plea bargain deal.

Jan. 12 (SAT)

-- Women's Ski Jumping World Cup is held in Sapporo through Jan. 13.

-- National short track speed skating tournament is held in Nagano Prefecture through Jan. 13.

Jan. 13 (SUN)

-- New Year Grand Sumo Tournament is held in Tokyo through Jan. 27 - Yokozuna Kisenosato, whose career has been threatened by a string of injuries, plans to return to the raised ring.