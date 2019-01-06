Donald Trump Agrees To Slow Down Troop Withdrawal From Syria, Will Now Take 4 Months

Donald Trump Deletes Tweets Supporting Sen. Luther Strange After GOP Primary Loss

Donald Trump stated on Dec. 19 he plans to swiftly withdraw United States troops from Syria. However, the president has since agreed to give the military about four months to bring its troops from Syria home.

Trump’s initial announcement was a move that many disapproved of, including those within his own party. Russian President Vladimir Putin, however, spoke highly of the decision. Trump, at the time, cited the destruction of ISIS as a factor in this decision, although he has since changed that talking point to saying ISIS is “mostly gone.”

According to the New York Times, Trump had secretly spoken with Paul LaCamera, the commander of U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria, and gave him a few months to perform their withdrawal.