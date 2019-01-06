Last week, Netflix claimed that 45 million of its subscribers had streamed the Sandra Bullock thriller Bird Box within its first week of release, reaching a record for original movie content on the streaming service. But yesterday and within less than six days of its release, Netflix issued a public health warning to its Twitter […]
Netflix Asks Its Subscribers To Stop Hurting Themselves With The #BirdBoxChallenge
