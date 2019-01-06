Netflix Asks Its Subscribers To Stop Hurting Themselves With The #BirdBoxChallenge

VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 28: Actress Sandra Bullock attends the Opening Ceremony And 'Gravity' Premiere during the 70th Venice International Film Festival at the Palazzo del Cinema on August 28, 2013 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Last week, Netflix claimed that 45 million of its subscribers had streamed the Sandra Bullock thriller Bird Box within its first week of release, reaching a record for original movie content on the streaming service. But yesterday and within less than six days of its release, Netflix issued a public health warning to its Twitter […]