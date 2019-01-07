Former Five-Star Quarterback Justin Fields To Transfer To Ohio State

Ex-Georgia QB Justin Fields considering transfer

In early December, there was speculation that former five-star quarterback Justin Fields was going to transfer out of Georgia. The 6-foot-3, 221-pound Georgia native was the number one recruit in the ESPN class of 2018’s Top 300. Yet, he withered away behind Jake Fromm, throwing for only 328 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 266 yards and another four touchdowns this season.

Justin Fields To Join Buckeyes

It appears that he’s given up on being a change of pace quarterback and is transferring to Ohio State. Fields will most likely not be able to start until the 2020 season due to NCAA rules, unless he can acquire a waiver or appeal the rules. Odds are he’ll try but there’s no way to know if he’ll succeed in his attempt. Tate Martell will most likely start for the 2019 season if he doesn’t get the waiver, meaning that when Fields does return he’ll face another position battle. However, because he’s transferring for the spring semester, Fields will be allowed to practice with the team in their offseason program and spring practices this year. Some say he chose the school due to his relationship with current starting quarterback Dwayne Haskins. After setting numerous school records, the redshirt sophomore is expected to declare for the NFL Draft this year and become a first-round pick. He has yet to declare, though.

Ohio State also has four-star recruit Matthew Baldwin on its roster. He redshirted this season.

30 SPORTS FIGURES WHO DIED IN 2018 – TRIBUTE SLIDESHOW

There is contention over Fields’ waiver. Some say that the appeal will center around racial slurs directed at him by a former Georgia baseball player. He was dismissed from the team after the incident. Fields was considered a professional baseball prospect in high school and could have played in college if he wanted to. Sources say that he would feel uncomfortable joining the Georgia baseball team after that incident. Even though he saw little playing time at Georgia, if he were to receive his appeal, he’d make an immediate impact at Ohio State.