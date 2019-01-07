Oscar-winning actress Patricia Arquette won a Golden Globe on Sunday night for Best Actress in a Limited TV Series for her role in the Showtime series Escape at Dannemora. Arquette, 50, is a five-time nominee who previously won a Globe in 2015 for her supporting role in the film Boyhood. Directed by Ben Stiller, Escape […]
Golden Globes 2019: Patricia Arquette Bleeped In Acceptance Speech, Celebs In Audience Get Flu Shots [VIDEO]
