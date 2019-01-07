インディーゲームアワード「IGF Awards」第21回ファイナリスト発表！『Return of the Obra Dinn』が複数部門でノミネート

インディゲームの祭典「Independent Games Festival」にて選出されるアワードの第21回ファイナリスト作品が発表されました。『Papers, Please』のLucas Pope氏が手がける推理アドベンチャー『Return of the Obra Dinn』や、Fictiorama Studiosのデジタル監視シム『Do Not Feed the Monkeys』が大賞を含む複数部門でノミネートしています。

各部門のノミネート作品は以下の通り。

Seumas McNally Grand Prize

Excellence in Visual Art

Excellence in Audio

Excellence in Design

Excellence in Narrative

Nuovo Award

Seumas McNally Grand Prize

受賞作品はGame Developers Conference 2019の開催期間中、現地時間2019年3月20日午後6時30分（日本時間3月21日午前11時）より発表予定。総額50,000ドル以上の賞金が用意されており、大賞の“Seumas McNally Grand Prize”には30,000ドルが授与されます。