インディーゲームアワード「IGF Awards」第21回ファイナリスト発表！『Return of the Obra Dinn』が複数部門でノミネート

インディゲームの祭典「Independent Games Festival」にて選出されるアワードの第21回ファイナリスト作品が発表されました。『Papers, Please』のLucas Pope氏が手がける推理アドベンチャー『Return of the Obra Dinn』や、Fictiorama Studiosのデジタル監視シム『Do Not Feed the Monkeys』が大賞を含む複数部門でノミネートしています。
各部門のノミネート作品は以下の通り。
Seumas McNally Grand Prize
- Minit(Kitty Calis, Jan Willem Nijman, Jukio Kallio & Dominik Johann)
- Opus Magnum(Zachtronics)
- Noita(Nolla Games)
- Return of the Obra Dinn(Lucas Pope))
- Hypnospace Outlaw(Jay Tholen, Mike Lasch, Xalavier Nelson Jr., Corey Cochran)
- Do Not Feed the Monkeys(Fictiorama Studios)
Excellence in Visual Art
- Forgotton Anne(ThroughLine Games)
- Alto's Odyssey(Team Alto)
- Hypnospace Outlaw(Jay Tholen, Mike Lasch, Xalavier Nelson Jr., Corey Cochran)
- Just Shapes & Beats(Berzerk Studio)
- Mirror Drop(Ian Lilley)
- Return of the Obra Dinn(Lucas Pope)
Excellence in Audio
- ETHEREAL(Nonsense Arts - Nicolás Recabarren and Tomás Batista)
- Hypnospace Outlaw(Jay Tholen, Mike Lasch, Xalavier Nelson Jr., Corey Cochran)
- Moss(Polyarc)
- Return of the Obra Dinn(Lucas Pope)
- Alto's Odyssey(Team Alto)
- Paratopic(Arbitrary Metric)
Excellence in Design
- What the Golf?(Triband)
- Do Not Feed the Monkeys(Fictiorama Studios)
- Noita(Nolla Games)
- Return of the Obra Dinn(Lucas Pope)
- Dicey Dungeons(Terry Cavanagh, Chipzel, and Marlowe Dobbe)
- Opus Magnum(Zachtronics)
Excellence in Narrative
- Wandersong(Greg Lobanov & A Shell in the Pit)
- Genital Jousting(Free Lives)
- Unavowed(Wadjet Eye Games)
- Seers Isle(Nova-box)
- Watch Me Jump(Jeremy Gable)
- Return of the Obra Dinn(Lucas Pope)
Nuovo Award
- Circle0(yesyes)
- eCheese Zone(Seemingly Pointless)
- Noita(Nolla Games)
- Mirror Drop(Ian Lilley)
- Black Room(Cassie McQuater)
- Paratopic(Arbitrary Metric)
- Do Not Feed the Monkeys(Fictiorama Studios)
- Nth Dimension[al] Hiking(Zachariah Chandler)
Seumas McNally Grand Prize
- It's Paper Guy!(Paper Team)
- Grace Bruxner Presents: The Haunted Island, a Frog Detective Game(Grace Bruxner)
- After HOURS(Bahiyya Khan, Claire Meekel, Tim Flusk, Abi Meekel)
- En Garde!(En Garde! Team)
- levedad(solimporta)
- Sole(Gossamer Games)
受賞作品はGame Developers Conference 2019の開催期間中、現地時間2019年3月20日午後6時30分（日本時間3月21日午前11時）より発表予定。総額50,000ドル以上の賞金が用意されており、大賞の“Seumas McNally Grand Prize”には30,000ドルが授与されます。