【速報！】第76回ゴールデングローブ賞　テレビ部門　受賞結果はこちら【2019】

第76回ゴールデングローブ賞のテレビ部門の結果を速報でお届け！例年よりさらに華やかなメンバーがそろった今回。俳優賞の行方も気になりますね。随時更新中です。

●ドラマ部門●

作品賞

『ジ・アメリカンズ』

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Joe Weinberg (R) from "The Americans" accept the Best Television Series – Drama award onstage during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

主演男優賞

リチャード・マッデン

『ボディガード』

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 06: Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series Drama for 'Bodyguard' winner Richard Madden poses with the trophy at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

主演女優賞

サンドラ・オー

『キリング・イヴ』

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Sandra Oh from "Killing Eve" accept the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama award onstage during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

●ミュージカル・コメディ部門●

作品賞

『コミンスキー・メソッド』

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Chuck Lorre and Al Higgins of "The Kominsky Method" accept the Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy award onstage during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

主演男優賞

マイケル・ダグラス 『コミンスキー・メソッド』

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Michael Douglas from the "The Kominsky Method" accepts the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy award onstage during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

主演女優賞

レイチェル・ブロズナハン

『マーベラス・ミセス・メイゼル』

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 06: Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy, Winner for 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Rachel Brosnahan poses in the press room during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

●リミテッド・シリーズ/テレビムービー部門●

作品賞

『アメリカン・クライム・ストーリー/ヴェルサーチ暗殺』

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 06: Outstanding Limited Series award for 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story' winner Ryan Murphy poses in the press room during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

主演男優賞

ダレン・クリス

『アメリカン・クライム・ストーリー/ヴェルサーチ暗殺』

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Darren Criss from "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" accepts the Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television award onstage during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

主演女優賞

パトリシア・アークエット

『 Escape at Dannemora』

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Patricia Arquette poses in the press room during the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

助演男優賞

ベン・ウィショー

『英国スキャンダル～セックスと陰謀のソープ事件』

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for 'A Very English Scandal' winner Ben Whishaw poses in the press room during the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

助演女優賞

パトリシア・クラークソン

『KIZU-傷ー』

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for 'Sharp Objects' winner Patricia Clarkson poses in the press room during the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.