Japanese morning newspaper headlines

The following are the headlines of top stories carried by major Japanese newspapers in their Monday morning editions:

-- Fair copies of late Emperor Hirohito's draft poems found, written down by aide with brush to seek advice from poet (Asahi)

-- 100 local governments unable to confirm whether total of 16,000 foreign children living in their communities attend schools: survey (Mainichi)

-- Seven Bank to enable opening of accounts at ATMs installed at convenience stores (Yomiuri)

-- Commercialization of regenerative medicine to start (Nikkei)