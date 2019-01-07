Christian Bale won a Golden Globe on Sunday night for his lead role as Vice President Dick Cheney in the dark comedy Vice, and delivered a memorable acceptance speech. Bale thanked many people including writer-director Adam McKay, who previously made The Big Short, for casting him in the part of the notorious Cheney in the […]
Golden Globes 2019: Christian Bale Thanks ‘Satan’ For Helping Him Play Dick Cheney [VIDEO]
