Green Book and Bohemian Rhapsody took home the biggest awards of the night at the Golden Globes on Sunday, winning Best Picture Comedy and Drama, respectively. Both films are based on true stories. Green Book is the tale of the friendship between Italian-American New York nightclub bouncer/chauffer Tony Vallelonga and black classical pianist Don Shirley […]
Golden Globes 2019: ‘Green Book’ Wins Best Comedy, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Take Best Drama [VIDEO]
