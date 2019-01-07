Dollar trades in mid-108 yen in early Tokyo deals

The U.S. dollar traded in the mid-108 yen range early Monday in Tokyo, almost unchanged from its levels late last week in New York.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 108.52-53 yen compared with 108.50-60 yen in New York and 107.84-86 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Friday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1410-1410 and 123.81-82 yen against $1.1392-1402 and 123.62-72 yen in New York and $1.1407-1409 and 123.02-06 yen in Tokyo late Friday afternoon.

In New York on Friday, traders sought the dollar against the yen, perceived as a safe-haven asset, following stronger-than-expected U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for December.

A surge in New York shares also improved investors' risk appetite and supported the U.S. currency, dealers said.