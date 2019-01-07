Nikkei jumps over 3 percent, regains 20,000 line in early trading

The Nikkei stock index jumped over 3 percent in early trading Monday, regaining the 20,000 line following a sharp rebound in U.S. shares late last week.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 663.46 points, or 3.39 percent, from Friday to 20,225.42. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 48.96 points, or 3.33 percent, to 1,520.12.

Every industry category gained ground, led by machinery, nonferrous metal and marine transportation issues.