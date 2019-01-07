Dollar edges down in lower 108 yen after Fed hints of rate-hike halt

The U.S. dollar edged down in the lower 108 yen range Monday morning in Tokyo as some traders became wary after the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman hinted late last week of a possible pause in rate hikes.

At noon, the dollar fetched 108.24-25 yen compared with 108.50-60 yen in New York and 107.84-86 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Friday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1420-1420 and 123.61-62 yen against $1.1392-1402 and 123.62-72 yen in New York and $1.1407-1409 and 123.02-06 yen in Tokyo late Friday afternoon.

The dollar was sold against the yen, perceived as a safe-haven asset, in spite of receding worries about the U.S. economy after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told a panel in Atlanta on Friday that the central bank "will be prepared to adjust policy quickly and flexibly" to support the world's largest economy.

The remarks, seen as a suggestion that the U.S. central bank may not raise interest rates as expected, sent U.S. shares sharply higher by close on Friday. For some currency traders focusing on the interest-rate gap between Japan and the United States, however, the news put downward pressure on the U.S. currency.

"Powell's remarks weighed on the dollar as he seems cautious about further interest-rate hikes...while some traders sold the U.S. currency to lock in recent gains," said Yuzo Sakai, manager of foreign exchange business promotion at Tokyo Forex & Ueda Harlow.