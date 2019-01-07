Seven Bank to allow users to open bank accounts through ATMs

Seven Bank will equip its automated teller machines with face recognition capabilities, possibly from this fall, to enable identification of users and allow them to open bank accounts on the spot, sources close to the matter said Monday.

The new type of ATM operated by Seven Bank, a unit of retailer Seven & I Holdings Co., would be able to confirm the identity of a user wanting to set up a bank account in a few seconds by scanning a photo ID and taking a picture through an installed high-precision camera, they said.

At present, a person needs to send a copy of an identification document, such as a driver's license, to open a bank account.

Seven Bank is also considering offering services to open accounts through the new ATMs for other online banks and regional banks, they said.

Seven Bank currently has over 24,000 ATMs at convenience stores, public facilities and elsewhere nationwide. Several thousand of the new ATMs are expected to be installed by the summer of 2020 in large cities, they said.