Nikkei regains 20,000 line following sharp rebound on Wall Street

The Nikkei stock index briefly rose over 3 percent and regained the 20,000 line Monday as investors' risk appetite grew on a sharp rebound on Wall Street late last week.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 477.01 points, or 2.44 percent, from Friday at 20,038.97. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 41.37 points, or 2.81 percent, higher at 1,512.53.

Every industry category gained ground, led by electric appliance, real estate and miscellaneous product issues.