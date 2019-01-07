Japan's new car sales in 2018 rise on back of minivehicles

New car sales in Japan rose 0.7 percent in 2018 from the previous year to 5,272,067 units on the back of brisk minicar sales, which more than offset a decline in those of other vehicles, industry data showed Monday.

Sales of minivehicles, which have engines no larger than 660 cc, grew 4.4 percent to 1,924,124 cars last year, the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association said.

Sales of cars other than minivehicles fell 1.3 percent to 3,347,943 units, according to the Japan Automobile Dealers Association.

The Japanese auto industry has been hit by a series of scandals such as the arrest of former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn over alleged financial misconduct, as well as improper inspections of vehicles at some makers that led to recalls.