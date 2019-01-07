Nissan CEO seeks "fundamental change" in board after Ghosn's exit

Nissan Motor Co. CEO Hiroto Saikawa said Monday he expects a "fundamental change" in the board structure after the ouster of the Japanese carmaker's former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, for allegations of financial misconduct.

"I am anticipating a quite deep and wide recommendation from the committee (set by Nissan to improve corporate governance) and I am ready to accept a fundamental change," including increasing the number of independent directors and reviewing the role and power of its chairman, Saikawa told reporters in Tokyo before attending a New Year party of top business leaders.

His remarks came a day before Ghosn is set to make his first public appearance in about seven weeks.

Ghosn is scheduled to appear in a Tokyo court on Tuesday to hear the reason for his detention lasting since Nov. 19, when he was first arrested on suspicion of understating his remuneration in financial documents submitted to Japanese regulators.

Saikawa, however, declined to comment on Ghosn's public appearance, only saying, "I just want to focus on myself and to stabilize the company."

Saikawa is currently awaiting the outcome of discussions by the internal committee set up last month on improving corporate governance, which is expected to make proposals in March.

The seven-member committee, comprised of third-party experts on governance and three independent directors from Nissan, will discuss the composition of the automaker's board members.

The committee was set up amid tensions with Nissan's alliance partner Renault SA, the largest shareholder in the Japanese automaker with a 43.4 percent stake.

Renault appears to be stepping up efforts to retain its influence on Nissan, particularly in the process of selecting the new board.