Dollar down in lower 108 yen after Fed chief suggests rate-hike halt

The U.S. dollar fell in the lower 108 yen range Monday in Tokyo after the Federal Reserve chair indicated last week the central bank could pause U.S. interest rate hikes if the global economy weakens.

At 5 p.m., the dollar fetched 108.18-20 yen compared with 108.50-60 yen in New York and 107.84-86 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Friday. It moved between 108.03 yen and 108.62 yen during the day, changing hands most frequently at 108.49 yen.

The euro was quoted at $1.1436-1438 and 123.72-76 yen against $1.1392-1402 and 123.62-72 yen in New York and $1.1407-1409 and 123.02-06 yen in Tokyo late Friday afternoon.

The dollar came under pressure after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Friday the central bank will be flexible in considering whether to continue monetary policy tightening.

The comment at a symposium in Atlanta led investors to expect that interest rate gaps between the U.S. and Japanese economies would not expand as previously projected. It undermined the positive mood in the market amid a rebound in Tokyo stocks, dealers said.

"Mr. Powell's remarks...had a large impact on the currency market although some traders sought the dollar against the safe-haven yen following a rebound in global stocks," said Yukio Ishizuki, a senior foreign exchange strategist at Daiwa Securities Co.

But investors were also awaiting the outcome of two-day trade negotiations between the United States and China through Tuesday, refraining from making bold bets, Ishizuki added.