Japan's key bond yield up after Fed hints at halt in rate hikes

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond rose while remaining in negative territory Monday as investors sold the debt amid improving risk appetite after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated last week it could halt interest rate hikes.

The yield on the No. 352, 0.1 percent issue, the main yardstick of long-term interest rates, ended interdealer trading at minus 0.020 percent, up 0.020 percentage point from Friday's close.

The price of the March futures contract for 10-year bonds declined 0.14 point to 152.70 on the Osaka Exchange.