Comedy legend Carol Burnett received a tribute and the Golden Globes’ first-ever Lifetime Achievement Award, which Carell presented. Burnett’s career in television spans seven decades. The actress is known for being a comedy legend whose credits include The Carol Burnett Show, which aired for 11 seasons from 1967 to 1978. 50 CELEBRITIES WHO DIED IN 2018 – TRIBUTE SLIDESHOW […]
Golden Globes 2019: Carol Burnett Gives Moving Speech After Receiving Lifetime Achievement Award [VIDEO]
