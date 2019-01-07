Glenn Close won a Golden Globe on Sunday night for her leading performance in the drama film The Wife. Close, 71, now has three Globes, although this is her first for her work in film. She previously won in 2007 for her role in the legal drama series Damages and in 2004 for the made-for-television film The Lion in Winter. […]
Golden Globes 2019: Rami Malek Wins Best Actor For ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ Glenn Close Wins For ‘The Wife’ [FULL WINNERS LIST]
