AP 2018 All-Pro NFL Team Announced: Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes & Aaron Donald Among Selected Players

On Friday, the 2018 All-Pro NFL Team was announced. The team was heavy on defensive star power as well as rookies.

For the first time in its history, the team features four first-year players. Indianapolis Colts left guard Quenton Nelson and linebacker Darius Leonard were selected for the team along with Seattle Seahawks punter Michael Dickson and Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James. The last time rookies from the same team made the list was in 1965 with Hall of Famers Dick Butkus and Gale Sayers.

NFL All-Pro Team 2018 Includes Mahomes, kelce brothers

“These are the kind of guys who have the DNA, the makeup of everything that we are looking for,” Colts coach Frank Reich said. “All the intangibles, all the character qualities, everything about them. It’s a really hard filter to get through to get marked that way, and both Quenton and Darius had that on their card. So that says something about their maturity and how fast we think they will develop.”

The list also featured two brothers, Travis and Jason Kelce. Travis is a Kansas City Chiefs‘ tight end and Jason anchors the offensive line for the Philadelphia Eagles. “For me and my brother to both get it, it’s that much more special because I still remember us in the backyard fighting with each other, playing football growing up, and we envisioned each other competing at the highest level, competing against the best players,” Jason Kelce said. “And for both of us to be recognized as one of those guys is pretty special.”

Travis was joined by three other Kansas City players: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Mitchell Schwartz at right tackle, and Tyreek Hill as the flex player.

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was the only unanimous choice, named on all 50 ballots. “That’s surreal,” Donald said. “It’s a blessing. Wow! You see the hard work pay off. A lot of credit to my teammates and my coaches for pushing me and helping me.”

The next closest on offense was wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins with 46 and on defense, Bobby Wagner received 49 votes. The team features an even 14-14 split between the AFC and NFC.