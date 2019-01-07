Yesterday, Bryan Singer, who was fired as the credited director of Bohemian Rhapsody, took to Instagram to respond to the Queen biopic’s win at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards. “What an honor. Thank you #HollywoodForeignPress,” he wrote as the caption alongside a photo of himself sitting in a directors chair and working with star Rami […]
Bryan Singer Says ‘Thank You’ For ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’s’ Golden Globes Win
