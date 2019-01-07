Ben Stiller Calls His 16-Year-Old Daughter Ella Stiller ‘Beautiful’ After Their Date At 2019 Golden Globes

Last night, Ben Stiller attended the Golden Globes ceremony with his 16-year-old daughter Ella, where they celebrated two nominations for Stiller’s Escape at Dannemora’s for best television limited series or motion picture made for television and best performance by an actress in a limited series or TV movie. After getting glammed, walking the red carpet, and […]