Ex-Cardinals, Chargers Safety Kwamie Lassiter Dies At 49 After Heart Attack; Tributes Pour In

Ex-Cardinals, Chargers safety Kwamie Lassiter dies at 49

Former NFL safety Kwamie Lassiter died Sunday at the age of 49.

Lassiter played for the Arizona Cardinals from 1995 to 2002 and subsequently the then-San Diego Chargers in 2003. In 1998, he logged four interceptions in Arizona’s season-ending win that secured a playoff berth.

The safety’s official cause of death was not stated immediately, although Arizona Sports — the Cardinals’ flagship radio station — revealed Lassiter suffered a heart attack while working out.

“We were all devastated to learn of Kwamie’s passing today and our hearts go out to all of his family and friends,” Cardinals President Michael Bidwill said in a statement. “Kwamie came to the Cardinals, as an undrafted rookie free agent. He not only became a key contributor to our team for eight seasons but continued to make an impact on this community after his playing days ended. He will be missed greatly.”

Lassiter retired with the then-St. Louis Rams in 2004. He played college football at Kansas, and signed with Arizona as an undrafted free agent in 1995.

Dozens of tributes to Lassiter quickly began appearing on social media Sunday and Monday. He was clearly beloved by many people in the football community.