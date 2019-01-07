On Sunday, Jeff Bridges, who has a career in the entertainment industry that stretches over six decades, received the Cecil B DeMille Award at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards in recognition of his body of work. During his acceptance speech which every DeMille winner uses for something different, Bridges thanked his wife and family and […]
Jeff Bridges Gives An Epic Thank You Speech For Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award [VIDEO]
