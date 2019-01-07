World Bank Pres. Kim to step down on Feb. 1

The World Bank said Monday that President Jim Yong Kim will be stepping down effective Feb. 1, more than three years ahead of the expiration of his current term at the Washington-based multilateral lending agency.

"It has been a great honor to serve as president of this remarkable institution, full of passionate individuals dedicated to the mission of ending extreme poverty in our lifetime," Kim said in the announcement.

He said he will join a firm and focus on increasing infrastructure investment in developing countries immediately after his departure.

World Bank Chief Executive Officer Kristalina Georgieva will assume the role of interim president effective Feb. 1, according to the bank.