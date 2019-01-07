Nissan's Ghosn to make 1st public appearance since Nov. arrest

Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn is set to appear in a Tokyo court on Tuesday seeking an explanation for his continuing detention, his first public appearance following his arrest for alleged financial misconduct in November.

The 64-year-old, once among Japan's most celebrated executives, is expected to use the occasion to deny allegations that he transferred personal investment losses to the automaker during the 2008 global financial crisis.

The 10:30 a.m. hearing at the Tokyo District Court was scheduled after Ghosn's lawyer lodged a request with the court Friday for an explanation regarding the reason for his detention at the Tokyo Detention House, which has lasted about one and a half months.

His defense counsel has said that there are insufficient grounds for his confinement and Ghosn is eager to tell the court "in his own words that he has not inflicted any losses on Nissan."

The shocking arrest and detention of the businessman, who remains chairman and CEO of Nissan's alliance partner Renault SA, has sparked criticism overseas of Japan's justice system, which effectively allows suspects to be held indefinitely and questioned without a lawyer present.

Tokyo prosecutors initially arrested Ghosn and his close aide Greg Kelly on Nov. 19 for allegedly understating in Nissan's securities reports roughly 5 billion yen ($46 million) of Ghosn's 10 billion yen remuneration during the five years through March 2015.

Nissan, which said it was cooperating with prosecutors after conducting its own months-long investigation, promptly removed Ghosn as chairman and Kelly as representative director. Mitsubishi Motors Corp. also dismissed Ghosn from the post of chairman.

The two were charged on Dec. 10 and served with fresh arrest warrants for similar misconduct during the three years through March 2018. Kelly, who suffers from spinal stenosis, was later released on bail and is being treated at a hospital in Ibaraki Prefecture.

Ghosn's detention, meanwhile, was further extended after he was served with a third arrest warrant on Dec. 21 for allegedly transferring personal investment losses worth 1.85 billion yen to Nissan in 2008.

The investment contract Ghosn's personal asset management firm had with a Tokyo bank incurred an appraisal loss of 1.85 billion yen due to the financial crisis and the contract was transferred to Nissan after the bank sought additional collateral due to the swelling loss, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The contract was transferred back to the asset management firm with a Saudi acquaintance of Ghosn guaranteeing credit. Ghosn is also suspected of using a Nissan subsidiary to pay the Saudi businessman a total of $14.7 million from 2009 to 2012.

Ghosn, who holds Brazilian, French and Lebanese nationality, has denied all of the allegations made against him, according to the sources.