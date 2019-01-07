Panasonic to supply equipment to Harley-Davidson electric motorcycle

Panasonic Corp. said Monday it will supply its equipment to a cellular-connected electric motorcycle to be put into the North American market by Harley-Davidson Motor Co.

The Japanese electric appliance manufacturer said its connectivity solution equipment will be provided to Harley-Davidson's LiveWire electric motorcycle to be released this August.

The motorcycle with Panasonic technology will be displayed at the Consumer Electronics Show, an annual global trade fair opening in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

The equipment allows the rider to remotely check the motorcycle's status from any location. GPS-enabled stolen-vehicle tracking is also available on the motorcycle.