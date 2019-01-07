Japanese morning newspaper headlines

The following are the headlines of top stories carried by major Japanese newspapers in their Tuesday morning editions:

-- Japan Atomic Power sought approval from local municipalities before restart of Tokai No. 2 nuclear power plant (Asahi)

-- Gov't to launch steps to promote studies in humanities, social science as part of measures to advance science and technology (Mainichi)

-- Japan to propose abandoning rights to demand compensation over disputed islands in peace treaty talks with Russia (Yomiuri)

-- U.S.-China talks seek breakthrough as tariffs sink trade (Nikkei)