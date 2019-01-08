Carlos Ghosn: 'le Cost Killer' laid low in Japan

Carlos Ghosn said turning around Nissan was his greatest joy, next to his family

Tokyo (AFP) - A once-revered auto tycoon who flew around the world in a private jet while running three massive car companies, Carlos Ghosn entered a Tokyo court on Tuesday handcuffed, with a rope around his waist and wearing dark green plastic slippers.

It was a stunning fall from grace for an executive dubbed "Le Cost Killer", whose life was upended when Japanese prosecutors stormed his plane and arrested him on allegations of financial misconduct.

The hard-nosed executive forged an unlikely alliance of Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Motors, creating an industrial behemoth numbering 470,000 employees, selling 10.6 million cars in 2017 from 122 factories around the globe.

In court, he laid out his achievements in turning around the struggling Nissan, describing them as "the greatest joy of my life, next to my family".

"We created, directly and indirectly, countless jobs in Japan and re-established Nissan as a pillar of the Japanese economy," Ghosn told the court.

Throughout proceedings, Ghosn spoke with a strong unwavering voice and showed no emotion, but seven weeks in a Tokyo detention centre had clearly taken its toll -- he had lost a substantial amount of weight and his hair appeared greyer at the roots.

He mounted a detailed defence of the allegations against him -- that he under-declared his income over eight years and sought to transfer personal investment losses to Nissan.

But the detention has already cost Ghosn two of his three boss jobs. He was quickly fired from the boards of Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, following a months-long inquiry prompted by a whistle-blower.

It is not the first time Ghosn has hit the skids over pay.

He was among the highest-earning CEOs in France and one of the best-paid foreign executives in Japan. His total compensation as head of the alliance reached some 13 million euros ($15 million) in 2017, according to the consultancy Proxinvest.

The French state, which owns a 15-percent stake in Renault, forced Ghosn to accept a 30-percent pay cut from the 7.25 million euros he took home as Renault CEO in 2017, calling the amount "excessive".

"Compensation is more scrutinised today than in the past," Ghosn told The Financial Times in June, but added: "You won't have any CEO say, 'I'm overly compensated'."

However, Ghosn's lavish lifestyle sparked some criticism in Japan, where executives tend to be less well remunerated than counterparts in the West.

'Never accept interference'

Ghosn spent the first two decades of his career with French tyre-maker Michelin. After an early stint in his native Brazil, he was quickly promoted and credited with turning around its North American operations.

He was recruited by Renault in 1996 to work alongside then CEO Louis Schweitzer, where he helped restructure the former state-owned carmaker and steer it back to profitability.

Three years later, he was sent by Renault to head the newly acquired Nissan group with the challenge of doing the same thing within two years.

He managed it within one.

The performance made him a hero in Japan, with even a manga comic devoted to a businessman who claimed to get by on six hours of sleep a night and unapologetically upended the country's consensual norms.

"A boss has to have 100 percent freedom to act and 100 percent responsibility for what he does. I have never tolerated any wavering from that principle, I will never accept any interference," he once said.

After restoring Renault and Nissan to sound financial footing -- in the process shedding thousands of jobs at each company -- Ghosn shifted gears to the future of automaking, by pressing hard to develop electric cars.

More recently he has focused on reviving Mitsubishi Motors, which secured a lifeline in 2016 when Nissan bought a 34-percent stake.

Globetrotter

Crossing borders and adapting to different cultures was never a problem for the 64-year-old Ghosn.

Born in Brazil on March 9, 1954, to Lebanese parents, he moved aged six to Beirut with his mother and attended a Jesuit high school in the Lebanese capital.

Later he moved to Paris, where he picked up degrees at two of France's most elite colleges.

He speaks Arabic, French, English, Portuguese, Spanish and Italian, and has picked up a smattering of Japanese during his hard-charging time at Nissan.

Yet he also maintained his ties with Lebanon, where he has invested in a winery.

He still enjoys support in his ancestral homeland, where digital billboards have appeared around Beirut featuring his portrait and the words: "We are all Carlos Ghosn."

His son Anthony Ghosn, 24, painted a picture of a devoted family man.

In an interview just ahead of Tuesday's hearing, Ghosn junior said: "He takes his role as a father even more seriously than his role as head of a major company.

"For him, family is always the priority."