Dollar trades in upper 108 yen in early Tokyo deals

The U.S. dollar traded in the upper 108 yen range early Tuesday in Tokyo, almost unchanged from its overnight levels in New York.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 108.64-65 yen compared with 108.65-75 yen in New York and 108.18-20 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Monday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1479-1479 and 124.71-72 yen against $1.1470-1480 and 124.68-78 yen in New York and $1.1436-1438 and 123.72-76 yen in Tokyo late Monday afternoon.

In New York on Monday, the dollar rose against the yen, perceived as a safe-haven asset, on higher U.S. shares, dealers said.